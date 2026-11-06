Major restoration project revives 40 ruins in Side

ANTALYA

Archaeological work in Side covers approximately 250,000 square meters.

Tucked away in the southern province of Antalya’s Manavgat district, the ancient city of Side has seen over 40 of its ruins painstakingly excavated, restored and landscaped since 2022 through the Heritage for the Future Project, breathing new life into its historic treasures for generations to come.



The history and future of archaeological work in the ancient city were discussed during a talk titled “Side Excavations on the Road to Their 80th Anniversary,” held at Side Museum as part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s “Museum Talks” program.



The event featured Side excavation head Professor Feriştah Alanyalı and Anadolu University faculty member Professor Hüseyin Sabri Alanyalı, with Side Museum Director Melih Kılınç serving as moderator. The speakers discussed Side’s historical development, archaeological discoveries and recent conservation efforts.



Speaking at the event, Feriştah Alanyalı said work had been carried out at more than 40 locations since the Heritage for the Future Project was launched in November 2022.



She said activities included excavations, landscaping, minor repairs and restoration.



“Excavation and landscaping work is currently underway on the city’s land and sea walls, while restoration work continues at the West Gate, on the road leading to the East Gate,” she said.



Restoring Side’s historical identity



Alanyalı said Side had long been an important tourist destination but its historical character had gradually become less prominent.



“Side had been a well-known tourist destination since the 1960s. However, particularly over the past 10 to 20 years, it had become almost more of a shopping area for visitors than an ancient city,” she said.



She noted that the ministry’s project had helped bring the site’s historical identity back into focus. Visitor reception facilities and sightseeing routes had been established, while excavation, conservation and repair work had been completed on major monuments along these routes.



Alanyalı said the work had also contributed to a significant increase in visitor numbers, adding that Side had become an important topic on social media related to tourism, alongside its presence in academic publications.



The speakers also provided information about excavations carried out in Side since 2009.



Archaeological work covering approximately 250,000 square meters and nearly 150 plots has shed light on the city’s historical development. During rescue excavations along the land walls, between 600 and 700 truckloads of sand were removed from the area.



The excavations have uncovered important findings related to Side’s planned urban layout during the Hellenistic period and its development under Roman Emperor Hadrian.



The speakers emphasized that ongoing excavation and restoration work aims not only to uncover new archaeological findings but also to preserve the ancient city’s original character and make its heritage accessible to visitors.

The project has brought Side’s historical character back into focus through new visitor routes, conservation work on monumental structures and ongoing excavations