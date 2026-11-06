Cynthia Erivo to portray Tupac Shakur’s mother

Cynthia Erivo to portray Tupac Shakur’s mother

LOS ANGELES
Cynthia Erivo to portray Tupac Shakur’s mother

Erivo will play Afeni Shakur, the mother of late Tupac Shakur.

British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo has joined the cast of Universal Pictures’ upcoming biopic about rapper Snoop Dogg, taking on the role of Afeni Shakur, the mother of late hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur.


Titled “Snoop,” the film will be directed by Craig Brewer, known for “Hustle and Flow” and “Song Sung Blue.” Jonathan Daviss will portray Snoop Dogg, while Camron Jones will play Tupac.


The cast also includes Lauren London as Snoop’s mother Beverly Tate, Myles Bullock as Dr. Dre and Algee Smith as Warren G. Other performers will portray influential figures in the 1990s hip-hop scene, including Suge Knight, Nate Dogg, Kurupt and The Notorious B.I.G.


Afeni Shakur was a prominent activist and member of the Black Panther Party, which she joined in 1968. She was among the Panther 21 arrested in New York in 1969 and faced conspiracy charges before successfully defending herself at trial and being acquitted in 1971.


Her life and relationship with her son later became part of Tupac’s music. He dedicated his 1995 song “Dear Mama” to her, reflecting on her struggles as a single mother. Following his death in 1996, Afeni managed his estate and worked to preserve his musical legacy until her death in 2016.


Erivo, who received an Oscar nomination for portraying abolitionist Harriet Tubman in “Harriet” and an Emmy nomination for playing singer Aretha Franklin in the series “Genius,” is best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the “Wicked” films.


“Snoop” is scheduled to open in theaters on Aug. 6, 2027.

 

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