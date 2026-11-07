Putin confirms new Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Nov. 6 that the next round of talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States was expected to begin in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10.

The negotiations are scheduled to last two days, with presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky heading the Russian delegation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week.

Putin discussed preparations at a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, joined by officials due to participate in the negotiations.

“Given that the negotiations are expected to take place on Tuesday, I invited colleagues who will participate in these talks,” Putin said, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said the working-level talks would focus on postwar security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps toward a peace settlement.

The last round of U.S.-mediated talks took place in February.