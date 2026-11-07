Putin confirms new Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

Putin confirms new Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW
Putin confirms new Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Nov. 6 that the next round of talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States was expected to begin in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10.

The negotiations are scheduled to last two days, with presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky heading the Russian delegation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week.

Putin discussed preparations at a meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council, joined by officials due to participate in the negotiations.

“Given that the negotiations are expected to take place on Tuesday, I invited colleagues who will participate in these talks,” Putin said, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said the working-level talks would focus on postwar security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian issues and further steps toward a peace settlement.

The last round of U.S.-mediated talks took place in February.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

    Türkiye, Greece at odds over maritime notices

  2. More suspects detained in fund investigation

    More suspects detained in fund investigation

  3. Antalya to showcase nomadic Yörük culture at COP31

    Antalya to showcase nomadic Yörük culture at COP31

  4. Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

    Erdoğan tells Trump of peace efforts for Iran

  5. Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit

    Erdoğan, Aliyev reaffirm ‘unshakable’ ties in Karabakh visit
Recommended
Russian strikes cut power to hundreds of thousands

Russian strikes cut power to hundreds of thousands
Pope warns of ‘dehumanization’ caused by AI

Pope warns of ‘dehumanization’ caused by AI
Israel president picks Eisenkot to form new gov’t

Israel president picks Eisenkot to form new gov’t
Riyadh financial district targeted, Aramco building damaged: witnesses

Riyadh financial district targeted, Aramco building damaged: witnesses
Houthis say 33 killed in Saudi strikes on Yemens Sanaa province

Houthis say 33 killed in Saudi strikes on Yemen's Sanaa province
New Zealand faces coalition talks after knife-edge election

New Zealand faces coalition talks after knife-edge election
Impeached Paraguay leader charged over shock implosion of bank

Impeached Paraguay leader charged over shock implosion of bank
WORLD Russian strikes cut power to hundreds of thousands

Russian strikes cut power to hundreds of thousands

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, authorities and an energy provider said on Nov. 8.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye aims to attract at least $10 billion in investment led by the private sector into data centers, cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure by 2030, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Nov. 7.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿