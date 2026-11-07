Gaziantep’s archaeological artifact on display in Italy

GAZİANTEP

The Dexiosis stele is being presented at the Fondazione Prada in Milan as part of an international exhibition. (AA Photo)

The Dexiosis Stele, part of the Gaziantep Archaeology Museum’s collection and depicting King Antiochus shaking hands with the sun god Helios, has gone on public display in Italy.



The exhibition opened in Milan with the participation of Türkiye’s Consul General in Milan Mehmet Özöktem, Cultural and Tourism Counsellor at the Turkish Embassy in Rome Zeynep Selvi, Gaziantep Museum Director Özgür Çomak and archaeologist Mehmet Sait Yılmaz, according to a statement from the Gaziantep Governor’s Office.



The stele is being presented at the Fondazione Prada in Milan as part of an international exhibition featuring 150 works from 19 countries. The artifact from Gaziantep was included with the permission of Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.



Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber said in a post on the social media platform X that showcasing the city’s historical heritage on the international stage was a source of pride.



“Gaziantep is a gateway to the world not only through its cuisine but also through its history, culture and civilization,” he said.



Dating back to the Hellenistic Period, the Dexiosis Stele was made using the high-relief technique. It measures 117.5 centimeters in height and 58 centimeters in width.



Part of the Gaziantep Archaeology Museum’s collection since 1995, the artifact will return to Gaziantep and continue to be exhibited there after the international exhibition ends.