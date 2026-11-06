Ministry regrets damage to Tolon’s work, defends border inspection

ANKARA

The statement says the procedure did not target declared works of art but rather undeclared items subjected to security checks.

Following public outcry over the destruction of artwork by Turkish artist Canan Tolon at a border crossing, the Trade Ministry expressed regret while maintaining that officers acted appropriately during an inspection of undeclared items.



Acting on smuggling red flags, customs personnel at the Dereköy Border Gate used a sledgehammer to shatter three of the artist’s concrete works.



Bekir Kaplan, the ministry’s press and public relations adviser, said he had personally spoken with Tolon and expressed his regret over the damage to her works, which were being transported to an exhibition in the United Kingdom.



In a statement shared on social media, Kaplan said the inspection took place on Nov. 1 with the driver’s consent and involved three concrete blocks that were not listed in the transport documents.



He stressed that the procedure had not targeted declared works of art but rather undeclared items subjected to security checks.



Kaplan said customs authorities had encountered numerous cases in previous operations in which objects resembling sculptures, paintings, marble blocks and construction materials were used to smuggle drugs.



He added that risk assessments and physical inspections at customs crossings were important for public security.



Kaplan also said Tolon had acknowledged during their conversation that she was not familiar with the details of customs procedures and international transportation regulations.



He urged art galleries, customs consultancy firms and transportation companies to ensure that the nature of artworks, shipping details and all required permits and documents were fully declared when sending works to international exhibitions.