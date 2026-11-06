Ministry regrets damage to Tolon’s work, defends border inspection

Ministry regrets damage to Tolon’s work, defends border inspection

ANKARA
Ministry regrets damage to Tolon’s work, defends border inspection

The statement says the procedure did not target declared works of art but rather undeclared items subjected to security checks.

Following public outcry over the destruction of artwork by Turkish artist Canan Tolon at a border crossing, the Trade Ministry expressed regret while maintaining that officers acted appropriately during an inspection of undeclared items.


Acting on smuggling red flags, customs personnel at the Dereköy Border Gate used a sledgehammer to shatter three of the artist’s concrete works.


Bekir Kaplan, the ministry’s press and public relations adviser, said he had personally spoken with Tolon and expressed his regret over the damage to her works, which were being transported to an exhibition in the United Kingdom.


In a statement shared on social media, Kaplan said the inspection took place on Nov. 1 with the driver’s consent and involved three concrete blocks that were not listed in the transport documents.


He stressed that the procedure had not targeted declared works of art but rather undeclared items subjected to security checks.


Kaplan said customs authorities had encountered numerous cases in previous operations in which objects resembling sculptures, paintings, marble blocks and construction materials were used to smuggle drugs.


He added that risk assessments and physical inspections at customs crossings were important for public security.


Kaplan also said Tolon had acknowledged during their conversation that she was not familiar with the details of customs procedures and international transportation regulations.


He urged art galleries, customs consultancy firms and transportation companies to ensure that the nature of artworks, shipping details and all required permits and documents were fully declared when sending works to international exhibitions.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

    Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

  2. Former SPK deputy chairman arrested in fund probe

    Former SPK deputy chairman arrested in fund probe

  3. Türkiye’s airports handle 216.8 million passengers in 10 months

    Türkiye’s airports handle 216.8 million passengers in 10 months

  4. Gaziantep’s archaeological artifact on display in Italy

    Gaziantep’s archaeological artifact on display in Italy

  5. Ancient bread remains unearthed at Seyitömer Mound

    Ancient bread remains unearthed at Seyitömer Mound
Recommended
Gaziantep’s archaeological artifact on display in Italy

Gaziantep’s archaeological artifact on display in Italy
Ancient bread remains unearthed at Seyitömer Mound

Ancient bread remains unearthed at Seyitömer Mound
Spears’ pivotal album returns with unreleased songs

Spears’ pivotal album returns with unreleased songs
Adana to host Türkiye Culture Route Festival’s final stop

Adana to host Türkiye Culture Route Festival’s final stop
Dubai’s real success goes beyond Michelin stars

Dubai’s real success goes beyond Michelin stars
Accessible music library helps visually impaired musicians

Accessible music library helps visually impaired musicians
WORLD Putin confirms new Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

Putin confirms new Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Nov. 6 that the next round of talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States was expected to begin in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye aims to attract at least $10 billion in investment led by the private sector into data centers, cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure by 2030, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Nov. 7.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿