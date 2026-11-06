Türkiye normalization ‘in near future’: Pashinyan

Türkiye normalization ‘in near future’: Pashinyan

YEREVAN
Türkiye normalization ‘in near future’: Pashinyan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (R) and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (AA File Photo)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Nov. 6 expressed confidence that Armenia and Türkiye would establish diplomatic relations “in the near future.”

Speaking at the 2026 World Armenian Summit, Pashinyan said he was confident that relations would be established based on mutual recognition of each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and borders.

“Armenia and Türkiye have not yet established diplomatic relations, but I am confident that these relations will be established in the near future, based on the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and borders,” state-run Armenpress news agency quoted Pashinyan as saying.

“And I believe this is a fact that we must acknowledge,” he added.

Türkiye and Armenia do not have diplomatic relations, and their land border has been closed since 1993. The two countries launched a normalization process in late 2021, appointing retired Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic and Armenian Parliament Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan as special envoys.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pashinyan discussed advancing normalization. 

Pashinyan also announced that he will attend the COP31 summit in the Turkish province of Antalya.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

    Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

  2. Former SPK deputy chairman arrested in fund probe

    Former SPK deputy chairman arrested in fund probe

  3. Türkiye’s airports handle 216.8 million passengers in 10 months

    Türkiye’s airports handle 216.8 million passengers in 10 months

  4. Gaziantep’s archaeological artifact on display in Italy

    Gaziantep’s archaeological artifact on display in Italy

  5. Ancient bread remains unearthed at Seyitömer Mound

    Ancient bread remains unearthed at Seyitömer Mound
Recommended
Türkiye objects to East Med cable surveys

Türkiye objects to East Med cable surveys
Fidan backs two-state solution ahead of Cyprus talks

Fidan backs two-state solution ahead of Cyprus talks
Sinirlioğlu pledges active diplomacy in bid to lead UN

Sinirlioğlu pledges active diplomacy in bid to lead UN
Erdoğan says global system ‘bankrupt’ amid crises

Erdoğan says global system ‘bankrupt’ amid crises
Fidan visits Turkish Cyprus amid renewed diplomacy

Fidan visits Turkish Cyprus amid renewed diplomacy
Türkiye open to energy cooperation with Greece, minister says

Türkiye open to energy cooperation with Greece, minister says
WORLD Putin confirms new Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

Putin confirms new Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Nov. 6 that the next round of talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States was expected to begin in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye targets $10 bln in AI infrastructure investment

Türkiye aims to attract at least $10 billion in investment led by the private sector into data centers, cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure by 2030, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Nov. 7.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿