Turkish Cypriots reject EU report as biased

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry rejected the European Commission’s 2026 report on Türkiye on Nov. 5, describing its assessments concerning Turkish Cypriots as “biased, detached from reality and unfair.”

Backing Türkiye’s response a day earlier, the ministry accused the European Union of ignoring realities on the island and unconditionally supporting the positions of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.

The ministry argued that admitting the Greek Cypriot administration to the EU in 2004 had violated the bloc’s own rules. It also accused the EU of isolating Turkish Cypriots through embargoes and failing to contribute constructively to settlement efforts.

The statement reaffirmed support for a two-state solution alongside Türkiye, saying lasting peace required recognition of the sovereign equality and equal international status of both states.

It also defended Turkish Cypriot efforts to establish direct international contacts, saying these were legitimate and consistent with the principles of non-discrimination and respect for human rights.

The Commission’s report, released on Nov. 4, said Türkiye’s advocacy of a two-state solution ran counter to U.N. Security Council resolutions.

It reaffirmed EU support for a settlement within the U.N. framework.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry had rejected the report on Nov. 4 as reflecting a “prejudiced and unfair” approach, dismissing its allegations on political criteria, the judiciary and fundamental rights as “unfounded.”

Ankara said the EU could not contribute meaningfully to a Cyprus settlement while unconditionally supporting the Greek Cypriot side.

It also rejected the report’s assessments of the eastern Mediterranean and its criticism of Türkiye’s maritime agreement with Libya.

The ministry welcomed the report’s findings on Türkiye’s progress in economic and monetary policies, as well as its recognition of the country’s role in supply chains, defense and security.

It renewed its call to modernize the Customs Union and urged the EU to turn increased dialogue into concrete decisions strengthening Türkiye’s membership prospects.