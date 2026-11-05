Türkiye rejects EU’s 2026 report as biased, unfair

ANKARA

Foreign Ministry headquarters in Ankara, Türkiye. (AA File Photo)

Türkiye on Nov. 4 criticized the European Commission’s latest report on the country’s EU accession process, describing it as “biased and unfair” and rejecting what it called unfounded allegations concerning political criteria, the judiciary and fundamental rights.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the report “once again demonstrated the EU’s prejudiced approach” toward Türkiye, arguing that its assessments reflected a double standard and an inconsistent mindset that had lost credibility.

“We reject the unfounded allegations in the report, particularly those concerning political criteria, the judiciary and fundamental rights,” the statement said.

The European Commission’s annual enlargement report, released as both sides have sought to improve relations, highlighted what it described as a widening gap between Türkiye’s ambition to join the bloc and its performance against the political criteria required for membership.

The report expressed concerns over what it characterized as setbacks in democracy, human rights and the rule of law, citing increased legal proceedings against opposition figures and civil society representatives.

It also raised concerns about judicial independence, freedom of expression and the media environment.

The ministry also rejected the report’s assessments concerning the eastern Mediterranean, describing them as entirely contrary to international law and the principle of fairness.

Regarding the 2019 maritime memorandum signed between Türkiye and Libya, which was approved by Libya’s House of Representatives on Oct. 20, the ministry said the report’s remarks had no legal validity.

The European Commission argued that the memorandum violated the sovereign rights of third states and international maritime law.

The ministry, however, welcomed what it described as positive assessments of Türkiye’s economic development and its role in strengthening connectivity, supply chain resilience, defense and security.

It also reiterated Ankara’s expectations for an update to the EU-Türkiye Customs Union, describing them as legitimate.

Despite its criticism, the European Commission continued to describe Türkiye as a candidate country and a key partner, noting that cooperation between the two sides had developed in areas of mutual interest, including migration, trade, transport and energy.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said the EU and Türkiye shared strategic interests in several critical areas.

Türkiye’s EU accession negotiations, which began in October 2005, have effectively been at a standstill since June 2018. Of the 35 negotiating chapters, 16 have been opened and only one provisionally closed.

Türkiye applied for full EU membership in April 1987 and was granted candidate status in December 1999.