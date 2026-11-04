Turkish intel chief discusses regional security in UAE

ABU DHABI

Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın

Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın has paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates to discuss regional security, a Turkish official said on Nov. 3.

Kalın was received in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 2 by UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed, Turkish Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Lütfullah Göktaş said in a post on US social media platform X.

UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ali al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for National Security, also attended the meeting, Göktaş said.

The discussions focused on joint efforts to strengthen regional security and stability, he added.

“We believe that our strategic partnership with the UAE will make a significant contribution to strengthening regional security and peace,” Göktaş wrote.

Ties between Ankara and Abu Dhabi have warmed in recent years after a long period of tensions, during which the two countries backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict. Sheikh Tahnoun’s visit to Türkiye in August 2021 marked the first major step toward mending relations.