US plans to cut off military aid to Israel by end of year

US plans to cut off military aid to Israel by end of year

WASHINGTON
US plans to cut off military aid to Israel by end of year

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Nov. 3 that Washington would end its annual $3.8 billion in aid to Israel, on the day of midterm elections in which support for Israel has been a contentious issue.

“We give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we’re stopping,” Trump said during a phone interview with Fox News.

Trump said Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “fine” with the decision to end the aid.

Under the deal, Israel receives financial assistance for the purchase of around $3.8 billion in weapons a year.

“Now we’ll help Israel if they need it,” Trump said. “Israel is a very thriving country. They don’t need it.”

The announcement came as Americans voted in crucial midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the last two years of Trump’s presidency, and soon after parliamentary elections in Israel that did not produce a clear winner.

Since its founding in 1948, Israel has received more than $300 billion, adjusted for inflation, in U.S. economic and military assistance, according to the Council on Foreign Relations, far more than any other country in that time period.

Netanyahu has in the past expressed a desire to end Israel’s dependence on U.S. aid. In May, he told US broadcaster CBS that he wanted to reduce U.S. support to zero.

Trump’s announcement was met with backlash from Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, who said it showed that Netanyahu must go.

“The fact that Israel’s defense establishment is learning of a shift in our strategic relationship through the media at the same time as the Israeli public shows just how dangerous Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct is,” Eisenkot said in a statement. “He can no longer be trusted and must be replaced.”

It was not immediately clear when the U.S. aid to Israel would actually end.

The Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, launched in response to the Hamas attack on Israel has created deep divisions within the United States, with polls showing a growing number of Americans in favor of cutting aid to Israel.

The announcement also comes amid an eight-month war against Iran, with Trump confirming on Nov. 3 that the American military had carried out new strikes there.

Trump cited criticism from leftist Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for U.S. Senate after harnessing popular discontent and anti-Israel sentiment, as part of the reasoning behind the decision to end the aid package.

“Why should we suffer the slings from lunatics like an El-Sayed when they don’t need it? It’s a bad talking point,” Trump said on Fox, referring to the aid for Israel.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

    Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

  2. Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

    Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

  3. Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

    Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

  4. Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

    Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

  5. US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure

    US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure
Recommended
Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats
Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

Netanyahu loses religious party’s support
US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure

US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 more years

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 more years
Ethiopia, Sudan expel diplomats after attacks claim

Ethiopia, Sudan expel diplomats after attacks claim
Zelensky says spoke to US envoys ahead of Russia talks

Zelensky says spoke to US envoys ahead of Russia talks
Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, wounds another at displacement tent in Gaza

Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, wounds another at displacement tent in Gaza
WORLD Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Nov. 5 after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye so far this year, including 1.7 billion euros in green projects, and expects its total investments to reach 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) by the end of 2026, reaching a record level.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿