Election body rejects Netanyahu claims

TEL AVIV

Israelis walk past a poster of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on October 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Israeli electoral authorities on Nov. 4 rejected allegations promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fraud by Arab parties, who could hold the key to removing him from power after a divisive vote.

President Isaac Herzog was set to decide whether to give Netanyahu or his rival Gadi Eisenkot the first chance to form a government, with neither commanding enough votes alone.

The Central Elections Committee said it had conducted an audit of 9,069 polling stations following complaints and was confident that the announced results “accurately reflect the will of the voters.”

“All complaints submitted by political factions have been reviewed and there were no findings indicating harm to the integrity of the election,” it said in a statement.

Netanyahu has repeatedly alleged fraud by Arab-majority parties, pointing to the arrests of several people with envelopes of cash on election day and later saying lawmakers received money from Qatar — allegations that have been levelled at his own aides in the past.