Election body rejects Netanyahu claims

Election body rejects Netanyahu claims

TEL AVIV
Election body rejects Netanyahu claims

Israelis walk past a poster of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on October 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Israeli electoral authorities on Nov. 4 rejected allegations promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fraud by Arab parties, who could hold the key to removing him from power after a divisive vote.

President Isaac Herzog was set to decide whether to give Netanyahu or his rival Gadi Eisenkot the first chance to form a government, with neither commanding enough votes alone.

The Central Elections Committee said it had conducted an audit of 9,069 polling stations following complaints and was confident that the announced results “accurately reflect the will of the voters.”

“All complaints submitted by political factions have been reviewed and there were no findings indicating harm to the integrity of the election,” it said in a statement.

Netanyahu has repeatedly alleged fraud by Arab-majority parties, pointing to the arrests of several people with envelopes of cash on election day and later saying lawmakers received money from Qatar — allegations that have been levelled at his own aides in the past.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

    Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

  2. Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

    Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

  3. Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

    Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

  4. Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

    Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

  5. US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure

    US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure
Recommended
Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats
Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

Netanyahu loses religious party’s support
US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure

US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 more years

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 more years
Ethiopia, Sudan expel diplomats after attacks claim

Ethiopia, Sudan expel diplomats after attacks claim
Zelensky says spoke to US envoys ahead of Russia talks

Zelensky says spoke to US envoys ahead of Russia talks
Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, wounds another at displacement tent in Gaza

Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, wounds another at displacement tent in Gaza
WORLD Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Nov. 5 after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye so far this year, including 1.7 billion euros in green projects, and expects its total investments to reach 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) by the end of 2026, reaching a record level.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿