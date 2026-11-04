Toxic air pollution surges in New Delhi ahead of Diwali festival

Toxic air pollution surges in New Delhi ahead of Diwali festival

NEW DELHI
Toxic air pollution surges in New Delhi ahead of Diwali festival

Pedestrians walk amid smog at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India. (AFP Photo)

Toxic air pollution in India’s capital New Delhi surged on Nov. 4 to more than 30 times the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended daily limit, data from air monitors showed.


The deterioration came three days after authorities tightened measures, including restrictions on traffic and construction, to curb smog in one of the world’s most polluted capitals, with the wider metropolis home to more than 30 million people.


Pollution is expected to worsen ahead of Nov. 8’s Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, when firework displays add to the already poisonous air.


The Supreme Court this month allowed limited use of so-called “green” firecrackers, designed to reduce emissions, during Diwali.


But restrictions are routinely flouted, with the city reverberating with explosions.


On Nov. 4, levels of PM 2.5, cancer-causing microparticles small enough to enter the bloodstream, hit over 461 micrograms per cubic meter in parts of the city, according to monitoring firm IQAir.


Vehicles account for 23 percent of Delhi’s winter pollution, while biomass burning, including farm stubble fires, contributes 20 percent, according to India’s Environment Ministry.


Industry, including coal-fired power plants, contributes about nine percent.


The largest share, 27 percent, comes from secondary particles, formed when gases released by vehicles, industry, power plants and biomass burning react in the atmosphere.


The formation of these particles is also fueled by the vast quantities of fertilizer spread on fields around the capital, argues Jacob Koshy, author of a new book on pollution.


Ammonia released by fertilizers reacts with other pollutants to form secondary particulate matter.


“The sheer quantity of ammonia that is going into the atmosphere creates a base layer for other pollutants to react with,” said Koshy, science editor of The Hindu newspaper and author of “The Nitrogen Bomb.”


A 2024 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health, a peer-reviewed research journal, estimated that 3.8 million deaths in India between 2009 and 2019 were linked to air pollution.

NEW DELHI,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

    Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

  2. Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

    Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

  3. Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

    Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

  4. Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

    Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

  5. US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure

    US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure
Recommended
Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats
Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

Netanyahu loses religious party’s support
US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure

US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 more years

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 more years
Ethiopia, Sudan expel diplomats after attacks claim

Ethiopia, Sudan expel diplomats after attacks claim
Zelensky says spoke to US envoys ahead of Russia talks

Zelensky says spoke to US envoys ahead of Russia talks
Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, wounds another at displacement tent in Gaza

Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, wounds another at displacement tent in Gaza
WORLD Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Nov. 5 after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye so far this year, including 1.7 billion euros in green projects, and expects its total investments to reach 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) by the end of 2026, reaching a record level.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿