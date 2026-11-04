Household devices could become tools for cyberattacks

Household devices could become tools for cyberattacks

ISTANBUL
Household devices could become tools for cyberattacks

An employee cleans freezers that are out of power at an ICA supermarket on Odengatan in Stockholm, on November 2, 2026 after a number of ICA and Coop stores have suffered problems with their refrigerators and freezers overnight. (AFP Photo)

Vulnerable smart appliances and outdated refrigeration systems could expose Türkiye’s retail sector to cyberattacks similar to those that recently targeted roughly 700 supermarkets in France, experts warn.

The Oct. 11-12 attacks in France involved hackers remotely interfering with internet-connected refrigerators, causing tens of millions of euros in losses.

Ethical hacker Tamer Şahin warned that Türkiye’s low-margin retail sector was particularly vulnerable due to insufficient investment in cybersecurity and outdated software. More than 45,000 major supermarket outlets operate in the country, many relying on remotely monitored refrigeration systems.

Şahin also warned that smart TVs, refrigerators and robot vacuum cleaners could be hijacked to collect personal data or facilitate attacks. Even mobile phones with discontinued security updates could be turned into “zombie” devices and used in cyberattacks without their owners’ knowledge.

He advised consumers to avoid unsupported devices, carefully review data-sharing agreements and limit internet connectivity where possible. He also called for greater investment in domestic cybersecurity technologies, warning against dependence on foreign infrastructure.

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