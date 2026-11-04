Child numbers in Türkiye fall as population tops 86.5 million

ANKARA

The number of children under 15 in Türkiye fell by nearly 190,000 between the first and third quarters of 2026, even as the total population exceeded 86.5 million, according to official figures.

The Turkish Statistical Institute, or TurkStat, put the population aged 0-14 at 17,247,925 in the third quarter, down from 17,437,514 in the first and 17,349,296 in the second. The decline between the first and third quarters totaled 189,589.

The youngest age groups recorded particularly marked falls. The number of children aged 0-4 dropped by 112,844, from 4,822,075 in the first quarter to 4,709,231 in the third. Among those aged 5-9, the population fell by 118,229, from 6,082,637 to 5,964,408 over the same period.

Together, these two groups recorded a decline of 231,073, exceeding the fall in the broader under-15 population. The figures describe changes in the size of age groups, rather than the number of births alone.

Meanwhile, residents aged 65 and over accounted for 11.4 percent of the population in the third quarter. Their rising share, alongside the decline in younger groups, points to a changing age structure as the country continues to grow.

The total population reached 86,502,286 on Oct. 1, up by 410,118 from 86,092,168 at the end of 2025. Of that increase, 181,684 came between July 1 and Oct. 1.

Men numbered 43,264,337, accounting for 50.02 percent of residents, while women numbered 43,237,949, or 49.98 percent. These national totals cover the population as of Oct. 1, while the child figures compare the first, second and third quarters.

Children under 15 represented just under one-fifth of the total population in the third quarter. This category excludes older teenagers, meaning the figures do not cover everyone under 18. The decline between the first and third quarters was about 1.1 percent of the initial under-15 total.

The demographic shift comes against a backdrop of falling birth numbers and changing fertility trends. Higher rents and rising food, education and child care costs, alongside economic uncertainty and concerns about the future, can influence decisions about marriage and parenthood.

Some young people postpone marriage, while married couples may also delay having children. A sustained decline in younger age groups could have longer-term implications for the working-age population, employment and social security as the share of older residents grows.