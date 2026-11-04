Cold wave to bring season’s first snow to parts of Türkiye

Cold wave to bring season’s first snow to parts of Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Cold wave to bring season’s first snow to parts of Türkiye

Türkiye is bracing for a sharp drop in temperatures as a cold air mass moving in from Russia is expected to sweep across much of the country from Nov. 4, bringing the possibility of the season’s first snowfall to several provinces toward the weekend.

 

Temperatures are forecast to fall by as much as 8 degrees Celsius nationwide, with Istanbul and the capital Ankara expected to see readings drop from around 19-20 degrees to 12 and 11 degrees, respectively, by Nov. 5.

 

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across large parts of the country. Heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of the Aegean coast, as well as northwestern cities of Edirne and Kırklareli and the southwestern province of Antalya, with warnings over possible weather-related disruptions.

 

Rainfall in Istanbul, which caused localized flooding on Nov. 2 evening, is expected to intensify again Nov. 3 afternoon and continue through Nov. 4 as temperatures gradually decline.

 

The incoming cold air would bring winter-like conditions, particularly to northern Türkiye, the Black Sea region and inland provinces. The cold spell could also bring the first snow of the season to higher elevations in Rize, as well as Artvin, Gümüşhane, Erzurum and Kars, toward the end of the week.

 

Çalışkan warned that heavy snowfall between Nov. 5 and 7 could disrupt traffic, particularly in mountainous areas and highland settlements. Meanwhile, rainfall is expected to ease in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions from Nov. 5, with sunny conditions returning, although temperatures will remain lower than last week.

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