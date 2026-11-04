Erdoğan meets South Korean business leaders in Seoul

SEOUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Samsung CEO Roh Tae-moon and his delegation in Seoul, South Korea.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with senior executives from major South Korean companies in the technology, electronics, biotechnology and chemical industries on Nov. 4 during his official visit to Seoul.

The meeting brought together LG Electronics CEO Lyu Jae-cheol, Celltrion CEO Seo Jin-seok, SK Chemicals and SK Plasma CEO Jaehyun Ahn and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun, along with their respective delegations, at the hotel where Erdoğan was staying.

Erdoğan also held separate meetings with Samsung Electronics CEO Roh Tae-moon, Chemtronics Wits Chairman Kim Bokyun and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) Vice President Chan-hyuk Chun, accompanied by their delegations.

The Turkish delegation included Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) deputy leader Halit Yerebakan, the Turkish presidency’s Investment and Finance Office head Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu and Erdoğan’s advisers Akif Çağatay Kılıç and Zafer Çubukçu.

The meetings came after Türkiye and South Korea signed four cooperation agreements on Nov. 3 covering nuclear power financing, energy, mining and technology.

The deals were signed at the Presidential Palace in Seoul in the presence of Erdoğan and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, following one-on-one and delegation-level talks.

One agreement focused on cooperation in financing nuclear power projects and was signed by Türkiye Nuclear Energy Inc. head Necati Yamaç and Export-Import Bank of Korea chair Hwang Ki-yeon.

Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and South Korea’s Climate, Energy and Environment Ministry also signed a memorandum to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector. The document was signed by Türkiye’s Alparslan Bayraktar and South Korea’s Kim Sung-hwan.

A separate memorandum on natural resources and mining was signed by Bayraktar and South Korean Trade, Industry and Resources Minister Kim Jung-kwan.

The fourth agreement covered cooperation in science, technology and innovation between Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry and South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan signed the document alongside his counterpart, Bae Kyung-hoon.

Speaking at a joint news conference after the talks, Erdoğan described South Korea as a strategic partner and close friend, saying high-level visits had continued to strengthen bilateral relations.

Nuclear energy and mining were among the main topics discussed, he said, pointing to a memorandum signed in November 2025 between Türkiye Nuclear Energy Inc. and Korea Electric Power Corp. as an important foundation for cooperation.