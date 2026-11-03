MHP leader urges inclusion of Arab parties in Israel’s next coalition

MHP leader urges inclusion of Arab parties in Israel’s next coalition

ANKARA
MHP leader urges inclusion of Arab parties in Israel’s next coalition

Devlet Bahçeli speaks in a weekly address to MHP lawmakers, on Nov. 3. (AA Photo)

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has advocated for the inclusion of Arab parties in Israel’s next coalition government, characterizing such a step as a promising path toward domestic peace and stability after the elections.

“Establishing a government that includes Arab parties would be an important and historic step for Israeli politics. Such a step would not only contribute to Israel’s social peace, but could also create new opportunities for strengthening regional peace and stability,” Bahçeli said in a weekly address to MHP lawmakers on Nov. 3.

His statement comes as Israeli political parties attempt to form a government following last week’s elections, which left no single contender with a clear majority. The elections left Israel politically divided and the fact that Arab parties increased their presence at the Knesset in a remarkable way, Bahçeli said.

“In our view, the opportunity to establish a new government — one in which Arab parties are also represented and that could strengthen social consensus and the will to coexist in peace — should be seized,” he said, calling this “Jerusalem Alliance.”

This development will not only contribute to Israel’s societal peace but also to the regional peace and stability, the MHP leader said.

“An executive body in Israel representing diverse elements would reduce polarization between Jewish and Muslim communities and contribute to a culture of consensus,” he added.

“Indeed, this historic step would not be limited to a solution for today’s political balances, but would also serve as a major investment in future peace and stability.”

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