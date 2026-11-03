Türkiye, South Korea deepen ties with four new deals

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung signed four cooperation agreements at the Presidential Palace in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov. 3, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye and South Korea on Nov. 3 signed four cooperation agreements covering nuclear power financing, energy, mining and technology, as the two countries seek to deepen their strategic partnership.

The deals were signed at the Presidential Palace in Seoul in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, following one-on-one and delegation-level talks.

One agreement focused on cooperation in financing nuclear power projects and was signed by Türkiye Nuclear Energy Inc. head Necati Yamaç and Export-Import Bank of Korea chair Hwang Ki-yeon.

Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and South Korea’s Climate, Energy and Environment Ministry also signed a memorandum to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector. The document was signed by Türkiye’s Alparslan Bayraktar and South Korea’s Kim Sung-hwan.

A separate memorandum on natural resources and mining was signed by Bayraktar and South Korean Trade, Industry and Resources Minister Kim Jung-kwan.

The fourth agreement covered cooperation in science, technology and innovation between Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry and South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan signed the document alongside his counterpart, Bae Kyung-hoon.

Speaking at a joint news conference after the talks, Erdoğan described South Korea as a strategic partner and close friend, saying high-level visits had continued to strengthen bilateral relations.

Nuclear energy and mining were among the main topics discussed, Erdoğan said, pointing to a memorandum signed in November 2025 between Türkiye Nuclear Energy Inc. and Korea Electric Power Corp. as an important foundation for cooperation.

He said the agreements signed by the energy ministries would further advance bilateral ties.

Erdoğan also highlighted cooperation in advanced technologies, including battery production, artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Defense cooperation was another focus of the talks, with Erdoğan saying the two leaders had discussed expanding joint projects following earlier cooperation on the Fırtına howitzer and Altay tank.

Economic and trade relations were also a priority, he said, noting that bilateral trade exceeded $11 billion last year. The two sides discussed ways to increase the figure to their previously set target of $15 billion in a balanced and sustainable manner.

Officials will also work on updating the bilateral free trade agreement to reflect current economic conditions, Erdoğan said.

More than 400 South Korean companies operate in Türkiye, he said, adding that the two countries were pursuing joint projects in third-country markets where Türkiye has a strong presence.

Erdoğan said the historical friendship between the two countries was rooted in the Korean War and noted that next year would mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Türkiye supports a dialogue-based approach aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, he said, adding that Ankara and Seoul were determined to deepen cooperation in multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, MIKTA and the G20.