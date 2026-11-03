Türkiye posts record October goods exports of $25.9 billion

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat
Türkiye achieved its highest-ever October goods export figure last month, with outbound shipments rising 8.1 percent year-on-year to $25.9 billion, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Nov. 3.
Annualized goods exports climbed by $15.6 billion compared with October 2025 to reach $285.6 billion, surpassing the government’s target of $282 billion, the minister noted.
“As of the end of October, total annualized goods and services exports rose to $413 billion,” Bolat said.
“We have exceeded our $410 billion target as of October,” he added.
Imports increased 3.4 percent year-on-year in October to $32.58 billion, according to the Trade Ministry’s monthly foreign trade bulletin.
Consequently, the foreign trade deficit narrowed by 11.4 percent from October 2025 to $6.7 billion.
In the first 10 months of 2026, exports grew 5.5 percent year-on-year to $236.84 billion, while imports rose 5.1 percent to $314.5 billion, resulting in a trade gap of $77.67 billion.
Germany remained Türkiye’s top export destination in October with $2.07 billion, followed by the U.S. with $1.86 billion and the U.K. with $1.38 billion.
On the import side, China ranked first with $4.41 billion in October, followed by Germany with $2.22 billion and the U.S. with $1.77 billion.
By country groups, the EU was the largest export market, receiving $10.4 billion in Turkish goods, followed by Near and Middle Eastern countries at $4.25 billion and other European nations at $3.74 billion.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye so far this year, including 1.7 billion euros in green projects, and expects its total investments to reach 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) by the end of 2026, reaching a record level.