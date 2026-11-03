Türkiye posts record October goods exports of $25.9 billion

ISTANBUL

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat

Türkiye achieved its highest-ever October goods export figure last month, with outbound shipments rising 8.1 percent year-on-year to $25.9 billion, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Nov. 3.

Annualized goods exports climbed by $15.6 billion compared with October 2025 to reach $285.6 billion, surpassing the government’s target of $282 billion, the minister noted.

“As of the end of October, total annualized goods and services exports rose to $413 billion,” Bolat said.

“We have exceeded our $410 billion target as of October,” he added.

Imports increased 3.4 percent year-on-year in October to $32.58 billion, according to the Trade Ministry’s monthly foreign trade bulletin.

Consequently, the foreign trade deficit narrowed by 11.4 percent from October 2025 to $6.7 billion.

In the first 10 months of 2026, exports grew 5.5 percent year-on-year to $236.84 billion, while imports rose 5.1 percent to $314.5 billion, resulting in a trade gap of $77.67 billion.

Germany remained Türkiye’s top export destination in October with $2.07 billion, followed by the U.S. with $1.86 billion and the U.K. with $1.38 billion.

On the import side, China ranked first with $4.41 billion in October, followed by Germany with $2.22 billion and the U.S. with $1.77 billion.

By country groups, the EU was the largest export market, receiving $10.4 billion in Turkish goods, followed by Near and Middle Eastern countries at $4.25 billion and other European nations at $3.74 billion.