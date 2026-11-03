Türkiye posts record October goods exports of $25.9 billion

Türkiye posts record October goods exports of $25.9 billion

ISTANBUL
Türkiye posts record October goods exports of $25.9 billion

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat

Türkiye achieved its highest-ever October goods export figure last month, with outbound shipments rising 8.1 percent year-on-year to $25.9 billion, Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Nov. 3.

Annualized goods exports climbed by $15.6 billion compared with October 2025 to reach $285.6 billion, surpassing the government’s target of $282 billion, the minister noted.

“As of the end of October, total annualized goods and services exports rose to $413 billion,” Bolat said.

“We have exceeded our $410 billion target as of October,” he added.

Imports increased 3.4 percent year-on-year in October to $32.58 billion, according to the Trade Ministry’s monthly foreign trade bulletin.

Consequently, the foreign trade deficit narrowed by 11.4 percent from October 2025 to $6.7 billion.

In the first 10 months of 2026, exports grew 5.5 percent year-on-year to $236.84 billion, while imports rose 5.1 percent to $314.5 billion, resulting in a trade gap of $77.67 billion.

Germany remained Türkiye’s top export destination in October with $2.07 billion, followed by the U.S. with $1.86 billion and the U.K. with $1.38 billion.

On the import side, China ranked first with $4.41 billion in October, followed by Germany with $2.22 billion and the U.S. with $1.77 billion.

By country groups, the EU was the largest export market, receiving $10.4 billion in Turkish goods, followed by Near and Middle Eastern countries at $4.25 billion and other European nations at $3.74 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

    Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

  2. Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

    Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

  3. Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

    Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

  4. Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

    Netanyahu loses religious party’s support

  5. US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure

    US vote setback puts Trump’s Mideast policy under pressure
Recommended
Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026
Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040

Türkiye targets to lift wind, solar capacity to 175,000 MW by 2040
Şimşek says Türkiye’s economic program strengthened resilience

Şimşek says Türkiye’s economic program strengthened resilience
Türkiye, China to hold green development forum in Istanbul as economic ties grow

Türkiye, China to hold green development forum in Istanbul as economic ties grow
Türk Telekom’s revenue rises to 86 billion Turkish Liras in third quarter

Türk Telekom’s revenue rises to 86 billion Turkish Liras in third quarter
US midterm outcome may bolster Türkiye’s markets

US midterm outcome may bolster Türkiye’s markets
Turkish exports to neighboring countries reach $23.4 billion in January-October

Turkish exports to neighboring countries reach $23.4 billion in January-October
WORLD Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe diverted due to bomb threats

Multiple flights in Europe made emergency landings on Nov. 5 after being diverted because of bomb threats, authorities said.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

Türkiye on track for record $3 billion in EBRD investments by end of 2026

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye so far this year, including 1.7 billion euros in green projects, and expects its total investments to reach 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) by the end of 2026, reaching a record level.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿