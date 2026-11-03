Türkiye’s auto market contracts 30.8 percent in October

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle market contracted 30.84 percent year-on-year in October to 80,334 units, according to data released by the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) on Nov. 3.

Passenger car sales fell 28.4 percent year-on-year to 64,939 units in October, while light commercial vehicle sales declined 39.52 percent to 15,395.

In the January-October period, the combined passenger car and light commercial vehicle market shrank 15.33 percent year-on-year to 883,799 units.

Passenger car sales decreased 16.85 percent year-on-year to 692,916 units during the first 10 months of the year. Light commercial vehicle sales fell 9.28 percent to 190,883.

Electric vehicle sales edged down 0.4 percent year-on-year to 14,467 units in October, accounting for 22.3 percent of total passenger car sales.

A total of 135,979 electric vehicles were sold in Türkiye between January and October, marking a year-on-year decline of 8.3 percent.

Togg sold 44,187 vehicles in the first 10 months of the year, while Tesla’s sales in Türkiye stood at 6,118 units.