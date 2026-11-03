Türkiye’s auto market contracts 30.8 percent in October

Türkiye’s passenger car and light commercial vehicle market contracted 30.84 percent year-on-year in October to 80,334 units, according to data released by the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) on Nov. 3.
Passenger car sales fell 28.4 percent year-on-year to 64,939 units in October, while light commercial vehicle sales declined 39.52 percent to 15,395.
In the January-October period, the combined passenger car and light commercial vehicle market shrank 15.33 percent year-on-year to 883,799 units.
Passenger car sales decreased 16.85 percent year-on-year to 692,916 units during the first 10 months of the year. Light commercial vehicle sales fell 9.28 percent to 190,883.
Electric vehicle sales edged down 0.4 percent year-on-year to 14,467 units in October, accounting for 22.3 percent of total passenger car sales.
A total of 135,979 electric vehicles were sold in Türkiye between January and October, marking a year-on-year decline of 8.3 percent.
Togg sold 44,187 vehicles in the first 10 months of the year, while Tesla’s sales in Türkiye stood at 6,118 units.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye so far this year, including 1.7 billion euros in green projects, and expects its total investments to reach 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) by the end of 2026, reaching a record level.