Türkiye’s annual consumer inflation stands at 29.77 pct in October

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s annual consumer inflation stood at 29.77 percent in October, official data showed on Nov. 3.



Consumer prices also rose by 2.58 percent last month, compared with September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The annual rate eased from 32.87 percent recorded in October 2025 but increased slightly from 29.73 percent in September.

Markets had expected a monthly increase of 2.4 percent, which would bring the annual rate down to 29.50 percent.

The 12-month moving average inflation rate stood at 31.23 percent in October, while price gains since December of the previous year reached 27.52 percent.

Among the main expenditure groups with the highest weight in the basket, food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed 27.73 percent year-on-year, contributing 6.81 percentage points to the annual change.

Transportation prices surged 36.39 percent annually, adding 6.1 percentage points to the overall index.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels jumped 40.24 percent compared to October 2025, contributing 4.71 percentage points.

On an annual basis, the highest price increase was recorded in education at 48.86 percent, followed by health at 43.29 percent and insurance and financial services at 31.41 percent.

Clothing and footwear posted the lowest annual rise among expenditure categories at 13.38 percent.

With the October inflation data now released, markets will turn their attention to the Central Bank’s interest rate decision next month, when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets on Dec. 10. The bank reduced its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 37 percent to 36 percent in October.

Commenting on the October figures, brokerage firm Ahlatcı Yatırım said the marked slowdown in services inflation, the improvement in core indicators and moderate pricing behavior in core goods, excluding clothing, did not point to a significant deterioration in the underlying inflation trend.

“For this reason, despite the upward surprise in the headline figure, we do not regard the October data as a worrying development for the disinflation process,” it said.

“We maintain our expectation that the Central Bank will cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 35 percent at its Dec. 10 meeting,” Ahlatcı Yatırım added.

Another brokerage firm, Tacirler Yatırım, offered a similar assessment. Although October inflation exceeded expectations, the continued improvement in core goods and services prices, together with the marked impact of seasonal factors specific to October, suggested that there had been no lasting deterioration in the underlying disinflation trend, it said.

“We expect the MPC to cut the policy rate by 100 basis points at its Dec. 10 meeting and forecast that the rate will end the year at 35 percent,” Tacirler Yatırım said in a note on the latest data.