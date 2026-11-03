Fund probe drives investors toward real estate

Fund probe drives investors toward real estate

Gülistan Alagöz-ISTANBUL
Fund probe drives investors toward real estate

Developments related to the fund investigation affecting hundreds of thousands of people are influencing investment preferences, with investors becoming increasingly cautious and placing greater emphasis on safe investment instruments alongside returns.

The changing approach is expected to have a positive impact on the real estate sector.

According to Didem Güneş, General Manager of Ege Yapı GYO, individuals with savings have been questioning where to invest their money following the troubles in the fund market.

“People have become fearful and are acting very cautiously,” Güneş said. “One group has chosen to wait and observe developments. Another group has turned to real estate because they see it as a safe investment. We are seeing increased activity in that direction.”

Güneş said feedback received from customers also suggests the process could benefit the real estate market.

“There is a mindset of ‘I will get my title deed and avoid risk,’” she said. “However, the questions we receive also reveal concerns among consumers. Questions such as whether they will receive their title deed and whether construction will be completed on time highlight the trust issues that have emerged,” Güneş explained.

According to Güneş, buyers increasingly seek customized payment arrangements. “One customer wants a payment plan based on funds held in deposits, while another requests installments aligned with an expected payment. Some prefer fixed installments, while others choose plans with increasing payments. Sales transactions that previously took around one hour now take between two and two-and-a-half hours,” she said.

Investigation, Investment,

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