US strikes Iranian island as mediators rush to secure deal

TEHRAN

The United States launched limited strikes on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz on Nov. 3, U.S. media has reported, as Iranian media reported five explosions in quick succession.

The strikes, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, hit Qeshm Island, strategically located in the Hormuz waterway, a key flashpoint of the Middle East war that has upended global markets.

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Unnamed U.S. officials cited by the Journal, CNN, The New York Times and several other outlets, described the attacks as defensive in nature. The Journal said it was just the latest of several undeclared strikes.

It also said they had not been publicly announced to avoid the impression Washington intended to resume major combat operations.

The U.S. and Israel launched their war with Iran with a massive wave of strikes in late February. The conflict has been stalemated for months.

Asked if Israel was involved in the latest reported strikes, an Israeli military spokesperson told AFP, “No.”

The reported attack came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a deal with Iran “could happen,” as American voters prepared to cast their ballots in midterms dominated by public dissatisfaction with the war and the inflation it has brought.

“Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said both he and Trump were optimistic about securing an agreement.

“We’ve certainly made some progress. We’ll see if we can make some more,” Vance told reporters.

On Nov. 3, Qatar said that it remained hopeful that an interim deal could be reached between the United States and Iran as both sides review proposals put forward by mediators including Doha.

“Both parties remain committed to the negotiation process; as we mentioned, we are facilitating the real-time exchange of proposals between them,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari told reporters.

Both sides “are currently reviewing the ideas and proposals we have presented,” he added.

“We remain hopeful that there is still a chance for a deal to take place,” he said, adding Doha was working “towards an interim deal.”