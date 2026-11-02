Netanyahu eyes gov’t with rival ahead of talks: Report

TEL AVIV

An Arab woman walks with a child next to a torn Likud party campaign ad featuring Netanyahu and Trump. (AP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering forming a national unity government with his political rival, Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot, with U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli President Isaac Herzog expected to act as guarantors of a potential deal, according to Israeli media.



The reported proposal came after the Oct. 27 elections failed to give either of Israel’s two main political blocs a parliamentary majority, leaving the country facing complex coalition negotiations.



Netanyahu’s bloc secured 53 seats, while the main opposition bloc won 48.



Arab-led parties gained 19 seats, emerging as potential kingmakers in the formation of the next government.



Political parties must secure the backing of at least 61 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset to form a government.



Damona Mayor Benny Biton, a close Netanyahu associate, said on Nov. 1 that the prime minister was genuinely seeking a unity arrangement, dismissing suggestions that the proposal was an election-related manoeuvre, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported.



Biton said Herzog and Trump would serve as guarantors of any agreement with Eisenkot, adding that he had discussed the matter with the Israeli president.



Previous Israeli media reports have also suggested that Trump favors a unity government, potentially excluding far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.



Netanyahu and Trump spoke by phone on Oct. 31, although Israeli media reports linked the conversation to preparations for possible new strikes on Iran without providing further details.



Ahead of consultations with elected parties scheduled to begin on Nov. 4, Herzog said he would seek creative solutions reflecting the election results, urging political leaders to abandon their rigid positions and avoid another vote.



Earlier reports suggested that Arab parties in Israel are set to recommend opposition leader Eisenkot for prime minister during consultations with Herzog, potentially reshaping the balance of power in the country’s coalition-building process.