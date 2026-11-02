Belgian PM offers to quit over budget impasse

Belgian PM offers to quit over budget impasse

BRUSSELS
Belgian PM offers to quit over budget impasse

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever speaks during a media conference in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (AP File Photo)

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever tendered his resignation to King Philippe on Nov. 2 over deadlocked budget talks, but the monarch deferred his decision until after new meeting on Nov. 6.

The Flemish conservative has been locked in protracted coalition talks to agree a federal budget for next year, with the government seeking 10 billion euros ($11.6 billion) in savings by 2029 to reduce the country's high deficit.

The latest talks broke down hours before De Wever put forward his resignation.

"The king is withholding his decision and will launch discussions tomorrow with the different party leaders of the governing coalition," said a royal statement, adding that De Wever would be received again on Nov. 6.

De Wever has led a five-party center-right coalition since February 2025.

A similar budget impasse occurred a year ago, when De Wever nearly tendered his resignation to the king.

The government is seeking billions in savings and new revenue to reduce Belgium's budget deficit, which exceeds 5 percent of GDP.

Its plan relies mainly on cuts in public spending, including healthcare spending, but also includes a VAT increase that has been strongly opposed by one coalition partner. That party, the French-speaking liberal MR party, is firmly against further tax hikes which it says would fuel inflation. 

The talks are taking place under pressure from trade unions, which have been mobilising for months against austerity measures. Rolling protests have brought tens of thousands of people into the streets.

 

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