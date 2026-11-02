Türkiye aims to foster 13 unicorn startups in 2027 strategy

Türkiye aims to foster 13 unicorn startups in 2027 strategy

ANKARA
Türkiye aims to foster 13 unicorn startups in 2027 strategy

Under the 2027 Presidential Annual Program, Türkiye plans to scale its venture capital investment volume to $1 billion annually, up from $500 million, while cultivating a total of 13 Turkish unicorns, known as “Turcorns.”

These goals aim to improve access to critical financing, boost domestic innovation capacity and strengthen Türkiye’s global tech competitiveness.

Ankara plans to launch new calls for proposals under an investment-based support program to facilitate the growth of early-stage high-tech firms.

Türkiye’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBİTAK) generated similar momentum, with its entrepreneurship support programs receiving 2,844 applications from January to September.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to accelerate promotion of the Tech Visa program, which targets remote professionals, global investors and talent to integrate them into the domestic ecosystem.

The visa initiative received 634 tech startup applications, leading to 135 approvals and the establishment of some 60 new tech startups operating in the country.

At the same time, the Competitive Sectors Program, implemented under the EU’s Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance, has already strengthened domestic research and digital infrastructure through 43 projects with a combined budget of $291.2 million during the IPA-II period.

Türkiye also expanded its presence in the Digital Europe Program, with some 118 institutions securing $16 million in funding across 21 projects, while the European Digital Innovation Hubs granted $8.4 million to some eight consortia.

Meanwhile, startups awarded a tech startup badge will have priority access to support, incentives and procurement, while their offerings will be integrated into the State Supply Office catalog to boost commercialization and branding efforts.

There will be venture capital fund calls, fund-of-funds mechanisms and co-investment instruments to ensure that tech startups can access the necessary capital.

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