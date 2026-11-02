Five detained over plot against Fenerbahçe fan leader

ISTANBUL

Five suspected members of the notorious Daltonlar crime group were taken into custody in Istanbul following an alleged plot to shoot Fenerbahçe fan leader Cem Gölbaşı.

Authorities said the operation was directed by Yusuf Can Güngör, who goes by the alias “Baron.”

Following an organized crime investigation led by Istanbul prosecutors, police arrested a suspect, identified by the initials İ.Ç., in Beyoğlu. Arriving from the southern province of Adana on Oct. 31, the suspect was caught with an unlicensed pistol, an automatic weapon and two extended magazines.

A raid on an Esenyurt safe house led to the detention of three other suspects, identified by the initials C.C.G., A.D. and O.B. The trio had reportedly traveled from the southeastern province of Gaziantep to share the location with İ.Ç.

Police also detained an alleged arms supplier, identified as Ç.A., on Nov. 1. A search of the suspect’s home yielded an infantry rifle and 200 rounds of 9x19 mm ammunition.

During questioning, the suspects reportedly admitted to calling off the plot after failing to find favorable conditions.

Fenerbahçe ranks among Türkiye’s most prominent sports clubs.