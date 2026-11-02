Five detained over plot against Fenerbahçe fan leader

Five detained over plot against Fenerbahçe fan leader

ISTANBUL
Five detained over plot against Fenerbahçe fan leader

Five suspected members of the notorious Daltonlar crime group were taken into custody in Istanbul following an alleged plot to shoot Fenerbahçe fan leader Cem Gölbaşı.

Authorities said the operation was directed by Yusuf Can Güngör, who goes by the alias “Baron.”

Following an organized crime investigation led by Istanbul prosecutors, police arrested a suspect, identified by the initials İ.Ç., in Beyoğlu. Arriving from the southern province of Adana on Oct. 31, the suspect was caught with an unlicensed pistol, an automatic weapon and two extended magazines.

A raid on an Esenyurt safe house led to the detention of three other suspects, identified by the initials C.C.G., A.D. and O.B. The trio had reportedly traveled from the southeastern province of Gaziantep to share the location with İ.Ç.

Police also detained an alleged arms supplier, identified as Ç.A., on Nov. 1. A search of the suspect’s home yielded an infantry rifle and 200 rounds of 9x19 mm ammunition.

During questioning, the suspects reportedly admitted to calling off the plot after failing to find favorable conditions.

Fenerbahçe ranks among Türkiye’s most prominent sports clubs.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fund repayments reach 97.3 billion liras

Fund repayments reach 97.3 billion liras
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fund repayments reach 97.3 billion liras

    Fund repayments reach 97.3 billion liras

  2. Türkiye’s ambassador to South Sudan dies

    Türkiye’s ambassador to South Sudan dies

  3. Erdoğan marks 24 years since AKP came to power

    Erdoğan marks 24 years since AKP came to power

  4. Syria, Lebanon weigh plans for refugee returns

    Syria, Lebanon weigh plans for refugee returns

  5. Pakistan names 1st female envoy to Ankara

    Pakistan names 1st female envoy to Ankara
Recommended
Türkiye’s ambassador to South Sudan dies

Türkiye’s ambassador to South Sudan dies
Erdoğan marks 24 years since AKP came to power

Erdoğan marks 24 years since AKP came to power
Pakistan names 1st female envoy to Ankara

Pakistan names 1st female envoy to Ankara
Toxic substances found in exhumed body of former intel officer

Toxic substances found in exhumed body of former intel officer
MHP leader urges inclusion of Arab parties in Israel’s next coalition

MHP leader urges inclusion of Arab parties in Israel’s next coalition
Türkiye fund crisis tied to extensive criminal network, justice minister says

Türkiye fund crisis tied to extensive criminal network, justice minister says
Türkiye, South Korea deepen ties with four new deals

Türkiye, South Korea deepen ties with four new deals
WORLD Syria, Lebanon weigh plans for refugee returns

Syria, Lebanon weigh plans for refugee returns

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has received a Lebanese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri in Damascus for talks focused on Syrian refugees and ways to facilitate their return.
ECONOMY Fund repayments reach 97.3 billion liras

Fund repayments reach 97.3 billion liras

Payments under Türkiye’s fund liquidation process reached 97.3 billion Turkish Liras by Oct. 30, covering 247,839 investors across 100 funds, the Communications Directorate said on Nov. 3.

SPORTS Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Liverpool test

Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Liverpool test

Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe faces a high-stakes Champions League test on Oct. 4 when it welcomes English powerhouse Liverpool to Istanbul, amid a managerial overhaul and series of poor results.
﻿