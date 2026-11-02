Türkiye launches new high-speed rail project in East

Türkiye launches new high-speed rail project in East

ANKARA
Türkiye launches new high-speed rail project in East

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced a 4,850-kilometer railway expansion project across Türkiye, which includes extending the high-speed rail network to three eastern provinces.

With preparations for the project completed, the high-speed rail line will pass through the eastern provinces of Erzincan and Erzurum, before ending in Kars.

The project is not only a regional transportation project but also holds strategic importance for international transportation. Uraloğlu said, “The new line will be one of the most critical links in the global rail corridor that stretches from Central Asia and Turkestan, passing through Türkiye, all the way to London.”

The project will be executed in two phases, starting with modernization of the existing railway line in the region by converting it into a fully electrified and signalized system.

Following the infrastructure works, a double-track high-speed railway line will be constructed to connect the three provinces.

Abdülkadir Uraloğlu,

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