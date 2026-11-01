BioNTech founders receive science award

BioNTech founders receive science award

ISTANBUL
BioNTech founders receive science award

BioNTech founders Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin receive their award from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at a ceremony in Istanbul.

The founders of German biotechnology company BioNTech, Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin, have been honored with a prestigious scientific award named after Turkish Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar.

The two scientists were recognized for their pioneering research into mRNA technology, their contributions to the scientific and clinical development of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine and their innovative work on personalized cancer treatments.

Their work led to the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive regulatory approval in the Western world in 2020, earning them international recognition and numerous accolades.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nobel Prize-winning chemist Prof. Dr. Aziz Sancar presented the award to Türeci and Şahin at a ceremony held in Istanbul on Oct. 31.

The husband-and-wife duo this year announced that they step down from their executive roles to pursue new innovations through a newly established company.

Addressing the ceremony, Erdoğan said Türkiye would seek to replicate its achievements in the defense industry in the healthcare sector.

“Just as we have made history in the defense industry, we will achieve similar successes in healthcare.”

“We will address any shortcomings or failures on our part and continue striving for excellence in healthcare,” the president said.

Türeci and Şahin’s new company will continue the couple’s exploration of mRNA applications.

mRNA technology, which functions differently from traditional vaccines, has been touted for its potential to fight a slew of diseases including influenza, malaria and HIV.

 

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