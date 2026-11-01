FM says Türkiye will maintain role in global diplomacy

ANKARA

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Türkiye will continue to take responsibility for addressing global challenges and contribute to international peace through diplomacy, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said after attending a G20 meeting in the United States.

“Türkiye will continue to take responsibility on global issues and contribute to establishing international peace and stability by defending multilateralism, cooperation and diplomacy,” Fidan said in a post on X following the meetings in Atlanta on Oct. 30-31.

Fidan said he attended sessions on geopolitical tensions, energy and supply chains, where participants discussed the interconnected nature of global challenges and their international implications.

He added that Türkiye conveyed its priorities and proposed solutions to its counterparts during the discussions.

On the sidelines of the G20 meetings, Fidan held bilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his counterparts from Russia, Britain, France, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Germany and Japan.

“Türkiye is indeed an actor whose voice is needed on the international stage,” Fidan told Turkish state media after the meetings.

He also said the war between Russia and Ukraine had reached a globally “unbearable” level, urging both sides to make significant compromises to reach an agreement.

“Therefore, Russia and Ukraine must make great sacrifices and reach an agreement,” he said.

He also called for a reassessment of relations between Europe and Russia after the war, arguing that a potential peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv would have implications beyond the two countries.

“Peace between Ukraine and Russia will not be limited to the two countries. In a sense, Europe and Russia also need to make peace and resume certain relations,” Fidan said.