Erdoğan, Zelensky agree to revive Black Sea grain initiative

ISTANBUL

AA Photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, have agreed to work toward reviving the Black Sea grain initiative during talks in Istanbul, with both leaders stressing the importance of ensuring maritime security.

Speaking at a joint news conference after their meeting on Oct. 31, Zelensky confirmed the agreement and said ensuring security in the Black Sea would be critical to reviving the initiative.

For his part, Erdoğan said it is “clear that attacks on civilian ships and steps that would escalate tensions in the Black Sea will benefit no one,” calling on all parties to act responsibly.

He said Türkiye would continue talks with the parties concerned to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and expressed hope that the agreement would also give fresh impetus to efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine.

The president added that Ankara aimed to advance the process by discussing the issue with Russia as well.

Erdoğan condemned the recent increase in attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea, saying such incidents were unacceptable regardless of who was responsible or what justification was offered.

“We cannot accept this under any circumstances, regardless of who carries them out or what the justification may be,” he said.

The meeting took place at the Dolmabahçe Office in Istanbul. Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın and former Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also attended.

Commercial shipping in the Black Sea has faced growing risks in recent months, with drones and missiles increasingly targeting vessels. Some ships owned by Turkish companies or carrying Turkish crew members have also been affected.

At least 12 people were killed in attacks on vessels off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria in early October, including Turkish nationals, according to the information provided.

The previous grain initiative was brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in July 2022, several months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The agreement established a mechanism for the safe export of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products through designated Black Sea corridors, helping ease disruptions to global food supplies and curb pressure on food prices.

Russia withdrew from the agreement in July 2023, arguing that its demands concerning the export of Russian food and fertilizer had not been met. Ukraine subsequently pursued alternative export routes, including a maritime corridor along the western Black Sea coast.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan departed Türkiye on Nov. 1 for a visit to South Korea at the invitation of his counterpart Lee Jae Myung.

Official talks scheduled for Nov. 3 would cover all aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said in a statement.

The leaders are also expected to exchange views on current regional and global issues and sign several agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework for bilateral relations, Duran said. Erdoğan’s visit is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 4.