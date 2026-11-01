Türkiye nominates Sinirlioğlu for next UN chief

ANKARA

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) head Feridun Sinirlioğlu has been nominated for U.N. secretary-general. (AP Photo)

Türkiye has nominated Feridun Sinirlioğlu, head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), to be the next U.N. secretary-general, a diplomatic source confirmed on Oct. 31.

The move came after a deadlock in the selection process, with the latest straw poll at the U.N. Security Council held on Oct. 30 returning an inconclusive outcome.

The Turkish diplomatic source confirmed that the nomination letter from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was submitted to the presidents of the U.N. General Assembly and the Security Council.

In the letter, published by Turkish media, Erdoğan said the nomination reflected Ankara’s commitment to “effective multilateralism” at a time when “geopolitical divisions are deepening and trust between nations is diminishing.”

With more than four decades of experience in international relations and diplomacy, Sinirlioğlu has held some of Türkiye’s highest diplomatic positions including foreign minister and permanent representative to the United Nations, Erdoğan said in the letter.

The choice of next U.N. chief would be crucial in steering the international community towards “a more peaceful, just and sustainable future” amid mounting global challenges, he added.

The outgoing secretary-general, Antonio Guterres of Portugal, ends his second five-year term on Dec. 31.

Even if a candidate earns the required nine votes from the 15 available in the Security Council, they must also avoid a veto by the five major powers, which are deeply divided.

Once a candidate clears those bars, their name will go to the General Assembly of all U.N. members for confirmation.

Seven other candidates are vying to replace Guterres. Under an informal regional rotation of the U.N.’s top job, a candidate from the Latin American and Caribbean region could be selected.