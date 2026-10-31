Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned attacks on shipping in the Black Sea on Oct. 31 and pledged continued talks to restore safe navigation after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul.

“We cannot accept these attacks under any circumstances, regardless of who carries them out or their justification,” Erdoğan told a joint press conference at his Dolmabahçe office.

He said the recent escalation had spread the conflict into the Black Sea and that Türkiye would continue discussions with the parties to restore maritime safety.

Zelensky said he and Erdoğan had agreed to work on the Black Sea grain corridor to ensure it operated effectively.

They also discussed the possibility of holding meetings in Türkiye, he said.

The Ukrainian leader said Black Sea issues had occupied a substantial part of their discussions, adding that Russia’s aggression since 2014 had worsened the situation.

Erdoğan welcomed increased efforts to end the war through diplomacy, particularly those involving U.S. President Donald Trump, and said Türkiye was ready to help pave the way for peace.

“A just peace has no losers,” he said.

Erdoğan offered condolences to Zelensky and the Ukrainian people for those killed in the war.

He also said Turkish companies that had remained in Ukraine could make an important contribution to the country’s reconstruction.

Erdoğan welcomed Zelensky with an official ceremony at his Dolmabahçe office before the leaders held one-on-one and delegation-level talks.

Ahead of the meeting, Zelensky said on X that his team was working to strengthen Ukraine’s security, deepen its partnership with Türkiye and pursue diplomatic opportunities.

He highlighted shipping in the Black Sea as an important issue.

The Ukrainian leader made the working visit at Erdoğan’s invitation.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran had said the agenda would also cover broader regional and international developments.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization chief İbrahim Kalın were among the officials attending the talks.

Güler had earlier greeted Zelensky at Atatürk Airport.

Zelensky also said he planned to meet Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew during his visit.

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