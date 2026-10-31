Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Leman ABDULLA

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.

The Armenian Parliament’s approval of the framework agreement with Washington on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) on Oct. 28 marked an important step in this direction. The task now is to translate that political decision into lasting connections that make a tangible difference to people across the region.

Restoring access to Nakhchivan

For Azerbaijan, the value of the Nakhchivan link cannot be measured in transit revenues alone. Restoring direct access through Armenia to an integral part of the country could ease the everyday difficulties arising from geographical separation. Making family visits and travel for education and work easier would strengthen ties between people within the same country. The route’s deeper significance lies in restoring the natural flow of journeys that have long depended on indirect routes.

Ankara’s strategic stake

Extending Nakhchivan’s existing border connection with Türkiye to mainland Azerbaijan could broaden the economic and social foundations of the Ankara–Baku partnership. Nakhchivan could thereby become an important hub for regional connectivity.

The fact that the agreement is between Washington and Yerevan does not diminish Türkiye’s strategic importance; it makes Ankara’s role in the emerging arrangement all the more consequential. For Türkiye, the decisive factor will be its ability to underpin political support with complementary infrastructure, investment and trade facilitation measures. U.S. institutional involvement and Türkiye’s geographical and economic weight serve distinct but potentially complementary functions.

Economic ties across the Turkic world

The route’s significance extends beyond Nakhchivan. Integrating the Türkiye–Nakhchivan–Azerbaijan connection with trans-Caspian transport could expand the Central Asian Turkic republics’ access to Turkish and European markets. Political and cultural affinity could thus be reinforced by stronger production, investment and supply-chain links.

Bringing together Türkiye’s industrial and logistics capacity and Azerbaijan’s transit capabilities could help translate that affinity into economic value. Historical ties could thereby find more tangible expression in the everyday interactions of businesses and communities.

The Middle Corridor’s commercial test

The new connection could enhance the resilience of the Middle Corridor by complementing existing routes through Georgia. Yet a route’s strategic importance does not automatically guarantee its commercial success. Border waiting times, tariffs and service reliability will be decisive. Its benefits should be measured not only by freight volumes but also by the production and services that develop along the route.

An opening for Armenia

For Armenia, the project offers an opportunity to ease the constraints on its regional economic integration. Opening transport links could improve the country’s access to new markets and facilitate its participation in regional networks. Stronger Türkiye–Azerbaijan ties and Armenia’s economic opening could advance together. The benefits Yerevan derives from this arrangement could, in turn, strengthen its stake in the route’s stable operation.

From political decisions to lasting connections

The framework agreement aims to establish unimpeded transport connectivity while preserving Armenia’s sovereignty and jurisdiction. Making it operational will depend on border and customs arrangements, financing, the establishment of the corporate structure and the completion of infrastructure.

Trade alone cannot guarantee peace, but it can broaden the constituencies with a stake in preserving stability. Zangezur’s lasting value lies in its potential to restore access to Nakhchivan, deepen ties between Türkiye and Central Asia, and bring Armenia into a shared regional economic space. What will carry its historical significance into the future is its transformation into a reliable route that connects people and enables them to move across the region.

*Leman Abdulla is a Baku-based journalist.