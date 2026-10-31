US sends military aircraft to Israel: Report

WASHINGTON

Israeli broadcaster Channel 14 has reported the arrival of U.S. military transport and aerial refueling aircraft in Israel as part of a regional airlift.

The broadcaster said on Oct. 30 that at least 10 transport aircraft and roughly 80 refueling planes had landed during an operation spanning 48 hours.

The tanker figure has not been officially confirmed, and it remains unclear whether it refers to new arrivals or the total deployment.

Public broadcaster KAN separately reported transport aircraft arrivals at the Ovda and Nevatim air bases in southern Israel, along with flights to Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was sending an additional Patriot missile defense system from Texas to Israel, citing flight-tracking data and two officials familiar with the movement.

The newspaper also said Washington had warned several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a short, intense campaign against Iran after the Nov. 3 congressional midterm elections.

President Donald Trump had not made a final decision on strikes, the report said. The White House declined to comment on “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist.”