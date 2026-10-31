Turkic world gathers in Republic Day concert

ANKARA

Around 400 artists from across the Turkic world took to the stage on Oct. 29 in the capital Ankara for a special concert marking the 103rd anniversary of the founding of modern Türkiye.



Held at Ankara Arena as part of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Republic Day Concert, the event brought together prominent performers from Turkic countries, accompanied by the Presidential Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Cemi’i Can Deliorman.



Tenor Murat Karahan, Zarina Altynbayeva and other soloists performed alongside choirs and dance groups, while Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen joined the event as a special guest.



The concert also featured performances by state folk dance ensembles from member countries of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY), showcasing the region’s shared cultural traditions.



Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy attended the event, describing the gathering as a celebration of the Turkic world’s common cultural heritage and ties.



In a statement shared on social media, Ersoy said the 400 artists had brought together the Turkic world’s diverse voices on one stage to mark the Republic’s anniversary. “Artists from the Turkic world who gathered on the same stage once again demonstrated the richness of our shared culture and the strength of our brotherhood. Voices rising from different geographies united in the enthusiasm of our Republic,” he said.



“We will continue to strengthen ties across the Turkic world through the bonds created by culture and art, and to keep our common heritage alive together,” he added.



The event was also attended by senior Turkish officials, including Fuat Oktay, chairman of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and TÜRKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev.



The concert concluded with the audience joining the Presidential Symphony Orchestra in singing the 10th Anniversary March, a patriotic song traditionally associated with celebrations of the Turkish Republic.