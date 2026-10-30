Gomez, Lovato reunite for nostalgic beauty campaign

LOS ANGELES

The limited-edition collaboration is titled ‘Still Making Each Other Blush.’

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have reunited for a beauty campaign inspired by their 2009 Disney Channel film “Princess Protection Program,” celebrating their longstanding friendship.



The pair appeared in photos recreating the film’s poster, wearing blue and yellow gowns inspired by their characters, Carter Mason and Princess Rosalinda. A promotional video also revisits their early YouTube days, featuring the duo dancing and lip-syncing to “One and the Same,” their song from the film.



The limited-edition collaboration, titled “Still Making Each Other Blush,” features a set of two liquid blushes from Gomez’s cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.



Gomez and Lovato first met as children while working on “Barney & Friends” in 2002. They later starred in separate Disney Channel productions before appearing together in “Princess Protection Program.”



After reportedly growing apart for several years, the two appear to have rekindled their friendship. Gomez attended the opening night of Lovato’s tour in April, and their latest collaboration marks another public reunion.