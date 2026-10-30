Book explores Istanbul’s hidden cultural gems

ISTANBUL

Turkish guide, speaker and researcher Şerif Yenen has published a new English-language book exploring Istanbul’s historical layers, cultural heritage and everyday life, offering international readers a perspective that goes beyond the city’s best-known landmarks.



Titled “Istanbul: The Layered City & Its Hidden Gems,” the nearly 500-page guide was published by Yenen Travel Publishing in September 2026. It brings together traces of the Roman, Byzantine, Ottoman and Republican periods, examining how different civilizations, beliefs and ways of life have shaped the city over centuries.



Rather than offering a conventional list of tourist attractions, the book explores Istanbul’s streets, neighborhoods, waterways, bazaars, sacred sites, museums and everyday traditions. It aims to help readers understand the city as a living cultural landscape shaped by successive civilizations.



Drawing on nearly 40 years of experience guiding Turkish and international visitors, Yenen has organized the book to suit travelers with different amounts of time. It highlights essential sights for those spending one or two days in Istanbul while suggesting alternative routes, museums, neighborhoods and lesser-known cultural sites for visitors seeking a deeper exploration.



The book also places Istanbul within the broader historical and cultural context of Anatolia, arguing that the city cannot be fully understood without considering the wider region that influenced its development.



Day trips and short excursions around Istanbul are also included. Instead of focusing on restaurant and accommodation listings, the guide approaches the city’s culinary culture through categories such as street food, baked goods, seafood and local specialties.



“I don’t think describing Istanbul as a collection of places to see is enough for this city,” Yenen said, explaining that the book was designed both for visitors with limited time and for those wishing to explore the city in greater depth.



The book is available online.