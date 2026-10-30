Golden Orange Film Forum provides 1.45 million liras in cinema support

ANTALYA

Bringing together film professionals, the Film Forum concluded with an awards ceremony following two days of presentations and industry talks. (AA Photo)

Film Forum, held as part of the 63rd International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, provided a total of 1.45 million Turkish Liras ($34,000) in support for cinema this year.



According to a statement, Film Forum brought together Turkish and international film professionals and concluded with an awards ceremony following two days of presentations and industry talks.



Projects selected from 269 submissions at the pre-production and production stages were evaluated by juries comprising experts from the film industry.



A total of 1.45 million liras in support was awarded to projects across several categories. The Long Feature Fiction Film Pitching Platform received 450,000 liras, while the First Feature Fiction Film Pitching Platform, the Sümer Tilmaç Antalya Screenplay Support Fund Pitching Platform, the Work in Progress Fiction Film Platform and the Work in Progress Documentary Film Platform were each awarded 250,000 liras.



Kader Kaya’s project “Tanrının Yükü” (God’s Burden) won the First Feature Film Development Platform Award. “Yağmur” (Rain), directed by Atıl İnaç and produced by Derya Tarım, won the Long Feature Fiction Platform Award.



In the Work in Progress Documentary category, the award went to “İsmigül,” while “İskeletin Türküsü” (The Skeleton’s Song), written and directed by Murat Uğurlu and produced by Ilgım Coşar, won in the fiction category.



The jury for the Sümer Tilmaç Antalya Screenplay Support Fund Pitching Platform, comprising Derya Yanmış, Levent Kazak and Melik Saraçoğlu, selected the project “Düş Kapanı” (Dreamcatcher) for the award.



The “Green Sets Possible” (YSM) awards, presented for the first time this year in cooperation with the Green Sets Possible Initiative, were also handed out at the ceremony.



Yeşim Girgin, the initiative’s general coordinator and a jury member, said cinema could contribute to a sustainable future not only through the stories it tells but also through the processes involved in producing them.



Girgin said the Green Production Award was presented to “Cennetin Çiçekleri” (Flowers of Heaven) in recognition of its approach to treating sustainable filmmaking not as a practice separate from the creative process but as an integral part of production planning and implementation.



The Climate-Sensitive Story Award, also presented for the first time as part of Film Forum, went to the project “Sisler Krallığı” (Kingdom of Mists).