India's Modi to sign EU trade deal in Brussels in December

MONTREAL

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brussels in December to sign an EU-India trade deal, European Union chief Antonio Costa has announced.

The EU and India closed negotiations for a huge trade pact to create a market of two billion people earlier this year, but the accord is yet to be formally signed.

"Prime Minister Modi will come in December to sign the deal," European Council President Costa told an event on Oct. 29organised by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations in the Canadian city.

Modi's visit is expected to take place just before a meeting of European leaders in Brussels starting on Dec. 17.

Costa is in Montreal for a two-day EU-Canada summit aimed at deepening ties.