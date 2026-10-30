Bank of Japan says inflation hit 2 percent target after 13 years

Bank of Japan says inflation hit 2 percent target after 13 years

TOKYO
Bank of Japan says inflation hit 2 percent target after 13 years


The Bank of Japan said on Oct. 30 inflation had hit its 2 percent target, more than 13 years after it adopted the goal in a bid to pull the economy out of deflation.

For decades successive governments struggled to pull the country out of a spiral of deflation, sustained falls in prices that are harmful for economic growth, and the 2 percent goal was set in 2013 as the BoJ launched massive monetary easing measures.

Although core consumer inflation at times topped the level in the early 2020s, Oct. 30 marked the first time that the BoJ confirmed the long-term price trend had been achieved.

"Underlying CPI inflation is at a level that is generally consistent with the price stability target of two percent, and is expected to remain at around that level," the central bank said on its website.

The BoJ also said in a statement that it had kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.25 percent after an eight-to-one majority vote.

That decision came after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank kept their policy rates unchanged earlier in the week.

However Japanese officials are expected to hike in December as inflationary pressure builds.

Japan's core inflation in September stood at 2.1 percent, sharply up from 1.7 percent in August, according to data released by the government last week.

Inflation, targets,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

    Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

  2. Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

    Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

  3. Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

    Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

  4. Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

    Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

  5. Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

    Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Recommended
Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye
Türkiye, Uzbekistan target $5 billion in trade

Türkiye, Uzbekistan target $5 billion in trade
KAAN prototype’s first flight targeted by year-end

KAAN prototype’s first flight targeted by year-end
Havelsan signs defense cooperation deal in Nigeria

Havelsan signs defense cooperation deal in Nigeria
Türkiye starts interim payouts across seven funds

Türkiye starts interim payouts across seven funds
Türkiye’s Energy sector investments to reach 538 billion liras in 2027

Türkiye’s Energy sector investments to reach 538 billion liras in 2027
Türkiye’s R&D expenditure rises to 980 billion liras in 2025

Türkiye’s R&D expenditure rises to 980 billion liras in 2025
WORLD Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.
ECONOMY Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen is exploring passenger car production in Türkiye with its local distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, six years after abandoning an earlier factory project.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿