Grass seeding aims to extend ski season at Ergan Mountain

ERZINCAN

The center’s lake and natural trails also attract visitors during the summer. (AA Photo)

Ergan Mountain Winter Sports and Nature Tourism Center in the eastern province of Erzincan is preparing for the new ski season with infrastructure projects, improvements to its slopes and the development of a High-Altitude Training Center.



Located on the foothills of the Munzur Mountains, the center features a summit elevation of 3,258 meters, a vertical drop of 1,300 meters and ski runs stretching more than 30 kilometers in total. Its proximity to Erzincan Airport, just 12 minutes away, and its location 10 kilometers from the city center offer logistical advantages for athletes and holidaymakers.



Having welcomed around 2 million visitors last season, the center aims to exceed that figure this year by promoting year-round tourism, expanding water sports and trekking opportunities and extending the ski season through grass seeding on its slopes.



Mehmet Emre Canpolat, deputy governor of Erzincan and secretary-general of the Provincial Special Administration, told state-run Anadolu Agency that preparations for the coming season began as soon as the previous season ended.



Describing efforts to improve slope quality and increase snow retention, Canpolat said the center was investing in facilities and landscaping to provide better conditions for skiers.



“With our approximately 4,000-square-meter ski lodge, High Altitude Training Center, hotel, day-use facilities and grass seeding work on the slopes, we aim to extend the period snow remains on the ground and offer skiers a more enjoyable environment,” he said.



“When snow comes into contact with soil and mud, it begins to melt much faster. By planting grass, we create a natural cushion between the soil and the snow cover, extending the time the snow stays on the ground. Our aim is to gradually extend this practice all the way to the summit,” he added.



Canpolat said the mountain’s topography offered considerable potential for advanced and professional skiers.



“There is a vertical drop of around 1,300 meters from the summit to where we are. Thanks to this gradient, most of our runs are classified as red and black, making Ergan Mountain a destination particularly appealing to those who practice skiing at an advanced level,” he said.



Canpolat said the administration did not want the center’s operations to be limited to the 100 to 150 days of the winter season, emphasizing that year-round tourism was a priority for new investments.

The center’s lake and natural trails also attract visitors during the summer, he said.



“We are focused on operating our ski center actively throughout all 12 months of the year. While we have investments covering the 100 to 150 days of the winter season, we are placing much greater emphasis on projects that cover the entire year,” Canpolat said.



He added that the lake was used for water sports in summer, while the mountain’s higher elevations offered opportunities for traditional highland grazing, livestock farming, trekking and nature exploration.



“In some seasons, the number of visitors during the summer months can even exceed that of the winter. Ergan Mountain has now become a four-season attraction for Erzincan,” he said.

Targeting international sporting events



Canpolat said interest in the center was growing and new investors were increasingly looking at the region, adding that the administration aimed to raise its ambitions further.



The High-Altitude Training Center, being built under the auspices of the Youth and Sports Ministry, is expected to attract major sports clubs for pre-season training camps once completed, he said.



The administration is also working with the Turkish Ski Federation to plan competition schedules and maintaining contacts with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) to bring international competitions to Erzincan.



“We welcomed nearly 2 million visitors in previous years, and our target this season is to exceed 2 million. Achieving this figure would provide a strong boost to both our city and the economy of the Eastern Anatolia region,” Canpolat said.



“We are among the few centers in the world where you can reach the ski slopes just 12 minutes after leaving the airport. We welcome all skiing and nature enthusiasts to Erzincan,” he added.