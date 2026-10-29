Noah Wyle named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026

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Noah Wyle is known for his roles in ‘The Pitt’ and ‘ER.’ (Getty Images)

Actor Noah Wyle, best known for his roles in the medical dramas “The Pitt” and “ER,” has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026.



The 55-year-old actor said he initially thought the news was a prank when he learned he had been selected for the annual title. “Not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me,” Wyle told People.



He credited his wife, Sara Wells, with convincing him to accept the recognition. Wyle said Wells believes his qualities as a husband and father are worth celebrating, adding that she was pleased the honor reflected well on her taste.



Wyle, who has three children, also joked that the title would bring plenty of teasing from friends and family.



The actor has enjoyed a career resurgence with “The Pitt,” in which he plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, an emergency-room physician at a Pittsburgh trauma center. His performance in the HBO medical drama has earned him two consecutive Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.



Wyle first rose to prominence as Dr. John Carter in the long-running medical drama “ER,” which premiered in 1994. He appeared alongside George Clooney, who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 and 2006.



Despite his renewed popularity, Wyle said he remains self-conscious when speaking as himself rather than inhabiting a character. He told People that playing roles comes more naturally to him than interacting with others without a script.



“The Pitt” is set to return for a third season in January 2027.