SPK rejects claims of foreign investors exiting after large gains

ISTANBUL

The Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (SPK) has said claims that foreign financial institutions made excessive profits, closed their positions and completely disposed of certain capital market assets in their portfolios do not reflect the facts.

In a statement, the regulator said recent reports in some media outlets and social media platforms had included allegations regarding the activities and investment positions of foreign financial institutions in Türkiye’s capital markets that were not based on concrete information or documents.

Following its assessment, the SPK determined that allegations claiming foreign financial institutions had earned exorbitant gains, that some exited the market after securing high profits, and that they had fully closed their positions and sold all holdings in certain capital market instruments were unfounded.

The regulator also said its rulemaking processes are conducted within the framework of transparency and predictability, taking into account the views and assessments of relevant stakeholders.

The statement emphasized that both draft and final regulations are shared with the public simultaneously and without discrimination between domestic and foreign investors regarding access to information.