Türkiye to deepen defense industry ties with Kazakhstan

Türkiye to deepen defense industry ties with Kazakhstan

ANKARA
Türkiye to deepen defense industry ties with Kazakhstan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Turkey on an official visit, with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex. Haluk Görgün (right), Chairman of the Presidency’s Defense Industries Agency (SSB), also attended the ceremony.

 

Türkiye will broaden its defense industry cooperation with Kazakhstan, Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Görgün said on Oct. 28 following talks between the two countries’ presidents in Ankara.

Görgün made the remarks on NSosyal after attending the talks at the Presidential Complex, where President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his delegation.

“We will diversify and deepen our areas of cooperation with friendly and brotherly Kazakhstan within the framework of a win-win approach,” Görgün said.

He described Türkiye as a reliable, long-term partner, citing the development of its defense industry over the past 25 years, competitive products and policies supporting joint production.

Combining the two countries’ expertise would contribute to the security and prosperity of the Turkic world, he added.

During the meeting, Erdoğan said the countries would strengthen their enhanced strategic partnership through closer cooperation in trade, investment, energy, transport and the defense industry, according to the Communications Directorate.

The leaders also discussed regional and global issues, the directorate said.

Erdoğan pledged to work to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States during Türkiye’s chairmanship, maintaining close coordination with Kazakhstan.

He also invited Tokayev to the COP31 Leaders’ Summit in Antalya on Nov. 11-12.

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