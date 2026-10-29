Parliament to form panel to monitor PKK disarmament

Parliament to form panel to monitor PKK disarmament

ANKARA
Parliament to form panel to monitor PKK disarmament

 

Parliament will soon establish a committee to monitor the PKK’s disarmament and dissolution, Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said on Oct. 28, outlining its role in the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

Speaking during parliament’s 2027 budget talks, Kurtulmuş said consultations were continuing with political parties and would include all parliamentary party groups.

The committee would have three main tasks: overseeing implementation of the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, monitoring the PKK’s disarmament and dissolution, and working on further legislation if needed.

Kurtulmuş said implementation of the law had begun.

He said parliament would provide oversight, with no need for a foreign state or international organization to monitor the process.

He also warned against undermining an opportunity for peace in the region.

“Whoever squanders this opportunity for petty political gain will be answerable to the nation and all the peoples of the region,” he said.

The Plan and Budget Commission later approved parliament’s proposed 2027 budget of 33.79 billion Turkish Liras.

Kurtulmuş also said 1,096 files seeking to lift lawmakers’ immunity were pending before the joint constitution and justice commission, including 692 carried over from the previous parliamentary term.

Of the 51,125 written parliamentary questions submitted during the current term, 35,628 had been answered, he added.

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