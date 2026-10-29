Türkiye marks 103rd anniversary of republic with tributes to Atatürk, public events

ISTANBUL

Hundreds of thousands of people from across Türkiye flocked to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the republic’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, from the early hours of Oct. 29 to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.

The republic was proclaimed on Oct. 29, 1923, following a nearly four-year-long War of Independence.

On the evening of Oct. 28, 1923, Ataütrk invited his close associates to a dinner at Çankaya Mansion in Ankara.

Recounting the evening in his seminal work “Nutuk,” Atatürk later recalled telling those gathered: “Tomorrow, we shall proclaim the republic.”

More than a century later, Republic Day continues to be celebrated across the country with widespread enthusiasm, featuring children’s performances, official ceremonies and receptions, as well as a host of cultural and commemorative events.

“Türkiye is not only preserving its stability at a difficult time marked by wars, conflicts and crises in our immediate neighborhood and in different parts of the world, but is also assuming responsibility for resolving disputes,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video message marking the anniversary.

“I am pleased to state that Türkiye is stronger today than it was yesterday. God willing, tomorrow it will be much stronger, enjoy greater international standing and wield considerably more influence in every field,” he added.

Erdoğan visited Anıtkabir as part of the Republic Day commemorations and hosted a reception at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The Turkish Naval Forces, meanwhile, marked the occasion with visits by 29 vessels to 29 ports, where the ships will be opened to public visits.

A series of events befitting the republic’s 103-year legacy also took place in the capital, including concerts by the Mehteran, the traditional Ottoman military band; the Turkish Armed Forces Harmony and Music Band; and military band units.

Meanwhile, celebrations have been underway in cities across the country since the beginning of the week.

In Samsun, the Black Sea province where Atatürk launched the national liberation struggle in 1919, students marched on Oct. 28 carrying a Turkish flag measuring 1,919 meters in length, symbolizing the year the struggle began.



Elsewhere, 45 horse riders from across Türkiye embarked on a two-day journey along the 95-kilometer İstiklal Road, a historic route used during the War of Independence to transport weapons and ammunition from the Black Sea port of İnebolu into Anatolia.

Another major running event took place on Oct. 29 on the Osmangazi Bridge, which spans the Gulf of İzmit and connects its two shores.

Organized by Kocaeli Municipality in cooperation with national and local institutions, the event has drawn nearly 8,000 applications, with athletes from 19 countries expected to take part.

The program featured a 10-kilometer elite race alongside a 5-kilometer public run.