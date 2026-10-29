Türkiye to open 10 new-generation libraries in 2027

Türkiye to open 10 new-generation libraries in 2027

ANKARA
Türkiye to open 10 new-generation libraries in 2027

This photo shows the study area of the Rami Library in İstanbul.

Türkiye plans to open 10 new-generation libraries, digitize 20,000 manuscripts and rare works and restore 1,100 historical items in 2027 as part of efforts to expand access to knowledge and preserve the country’s cultural heritage.

A government program aims to transform libraries from facilities primarily used to store and lend books into spaces where knowledge is produced and shared and people can socialize.

Since 2018, construction has been completed on 29 new-generation library buildings, while 616 libraries have been renovated and equipped with modern facilities. Türkiye currently has more than 1,300 public libraries, with a combined indoor area exceeding 777,000 square meters and seating capacity for 160,000 people.

As of 2025, public libraries held 26.1 million books and had 7.2 million registered members, serving 39.2 million users. In 2027, authorities also plan to complete construction of 12 libraries, functionally restructure another 12 and open two new cultural centers.

The Presidency of Manuscripts Institution of Türkiye holds 811,527 manuscripts and rare printed works documenting the intellectual heritage of Islamic and Turkish-Islamic history. Since 2012, the institution has added 27,201 manuscripts and rare printed works to its collections through acquisitions. The digitization rate of materials held in manuscript libraries has reached 93 percent.

Under the 2027 program, authorities aim to create digital archives of 20,000 manuscripts and rare works and restore 1,100 items. They also plan to acquire 4,000 additional manuscripts and rare printed works through purchases and donations from public and private collections in Türkiye and abroad.

The program further envisages publishing 45 classical works from the Turkish-Islamic literary tradition, preparing detailed bibliographic records for 27,000 items and organizing 251 cultural and scientific events on manuscripts and rare works at national and international levels.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

    Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

  2. Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

    Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

  3. Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

    Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

  4. Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

    Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

  5. Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider

    Iran's army warns any new US attack would spread war wider
Recommended
Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security

Erdoğan, Zelensky meet on war and Black Sea security
Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact

Türkiye, North Macedonia sign health cooperation pact
Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production

Erdoğan sets target for local ultrasound production
Istanbul set for a rainy start to November

Istanbul set for a rainy start to November
Ankara unveils vast forest featuring Turkic heritage landmarks

Ankara unveils vast forest featuring Turkic heritage landmarks
Bayraktar urges young scientists to look ahead

Bayraktar urges young scientists to look ahead
Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity

Türkiye takes Turkic bloc chair as Erdoğan urges unity
WORLD Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur: The historical significance of a route

Zangezur is more than a route drawn on a map. It is a transport link that could strengthen ties across the Turkic world. The prospect of restoring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan after decades carries historical and human significance alongside its economic importance. The United States, meanwhile, plays a prominent role in the diplomatic and institutional framework underpinning this connection.
ECONOMY Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen explores car production in Türkiye

Volkswagen is exploring passenger car production in Türkiye with its local distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, six years after abandoning an earlier factory project.
SPORTS Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Osimhen’s brace pips Fenerbahçe as Galatasaray wins 2-1

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat archrivals Fenerbahçe 2-1 in a heated Istanbul derby on Oct. 26 to move to the top of Türkiye’s Süper Lig, with two players sent off after the final whistle.
﻿