24 artists from Balkans paint historic Selimiye Mosque in Edirne

24 artists from Balkans paint historic Selimiye Mosque in Edirne

EDİRNE
24 artists from Balkans paint historic Selimiye Mosque in Edirne

An artist paints a canvas in front of the historic Selimiye Mosque in Edirne during the organization. (DHA Photo)

Twenty-four artists from Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Balkan countries have gathered in the northwestern city of Edirne to paint the historic Selimiye Mosque, a UNESCO World Heritage Site regarded as the masterpiece of Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan.

The artists took part in the seventh International Balkan Painters’ Edirne Art Meeting, organized by the Edirne Governor’s Office and Trakya University. Launched on Oct. 21, the event brings together painters to depict the city’s historical and cultural landmarks through their own artistic interpretations.

The group’s latest outdoor painting session took place in the square outside Selimiye Mosque. The artists also explored other landmarks, including the Old Mosque, another significant example of Ottoman architecture.

Trakya University Rector Mustafa Hatipler, who visited the painters, said the event aimed to strengthen cultural ties across the Balkans through art. The university hosted the participants for 10 days, with plans to exhibit their works in a special exhibition marking Türkiye’s Republic Day on Oct. 29.

Hatipler said the initiative would help promote Edirne and the university across the Balkan region, adding that cooperation would expand beyond painting to other fields of art, education, health and architecture.

Azerbaijani painter Turaj Seyidbayli, visiting Edirne for the first time, said he was particularly interested in the city’s architecture and Ottoman heritage. He said he included local residents in his painting. “Thus, we bring modern art together with the past,” Seyidbayli said.

Albanian artist Xhenetta Kadillari marveled at the mosque’s architecture, calling it a magnificent historical landmark. She described Selimiye as the defining highlight of her first trip to Edirne and expressed a strong desire to return.

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