Türkiye to host Turkic states in key summit

ANKARA

The leaders of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) will get convened for the 13th summit of the bloc in the Turkish capital Ankara on Oct. 30 to outline new policies and plans to further foster ties and cooperation among the member states.

The summit to be realized under the theme “The Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Action” is planned to mark a new step for the future of the OTS.

Hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the summit will bring together the heads of its member states, as well as high-level representatives from observer states and its secretary-general, to discuss the current state and future prospects of cooperation within the organization.

The heads of state are expected to review the progress achieved across the OTS’ priority areas, and that particular emphasis will be placed on further strengthening unity and solidarity among the Turkic states and advancing cooperation under the Turkic World Vision 2040, according to a statement.

It added that the summit will also mark Türkiye’s assumption of the OTS’ chairmanship from Azerbaijan, and is expected to address the appointment of a new secretary-general and the organization’s strategic priorities “for the forthcoming period.”

“The Heads of State are expected to adopt the Ankara Declaration, together with a number of decisions and documents aimed at deepening cooperation and further strengthening the institutional framework of the OTS,” read the statement.

Before the summit, Erdoğan held a bilateral meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Oct. 29. The two leaders discussed the OTS summit agenda and the bilateral relations.

Later in the day, Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan hosted OTS leaders and their spouses over a formal dinner as part of the summit.

Established in 2009, the OTS, formerly known as the Turkic Council, adopted its current name during its eighth summit held in Istanbul in 2021.

The main objectives of the OTS are to reinforce the environment of mutual trust among the Turkic States, strengthen political solidarity, develop and deepen economic and technical cooperation, and ensure that the historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic World is recorded and promoted.

OTS foreign ministers meet



Before the summit, the foreign ministers of the OTS countries as well as the observers from the Turkish Cypriot State and Turkmenistan came together under the leadership of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The ministers discussed regional developments as well as the agenda of the OTS leaders’ summit.

Fidan also had a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss a recent tension between Ankara and Baku. A presidential advisor, Oktay Saral had to resign after he criticized Azerbaijan’s decision to ban hijab in the educational institutions.